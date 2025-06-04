Birthdays

Just finished these birthday cards for my sister and an old school friend. Both are the same theme but different colours, I never make two alike. They are DL size 20x10cm(8x4 inches). I start with white card and then using brushes and sponges to blend inks followed by using craft stamps of grasses, leaves,butterflies and birds to complete the picture. I finish with glitter highlights and posca pens, then mount onto a card base and add an infill. I think they will both like the end result.

Better on black



