Birthdays by craftymeg
150 / 365

Birthdays

Just finished these birthday cards for my sister and an old school friend. Both are the same theme but different colours, I never make two alike. They are DL size 20x10cm(8x4 inches). I start with white card and then using brushes and sponges to blend inks followed by using craft stamps of grasses, leaves,butterflies and birds to complete the picture. I finish with glitter highlights and posca pens, then mount onto a card base and add an infill. I think they will both like the end result.
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Margaret Brown

Michelle
Stunning
June 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Amazing
June 4th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
pretty
June 4th, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
They are lovely.
June 4th, 2025  
