Cragside

Taken the other week by my daughter, so beautiful it’s one of the walks around the grounds of the Cragside estate. A wonderful place to visit, the grounds are so extensive you can take your car around the estate road and stop for a picnic if you want.

Cragside was the first house in the world to be lit using hydroelectric power. The estate was technologically advanced. It’s situated in Northumberland and well worth a visit.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.