Cragside by craftymeg
Cragside

Taken the other week by my daughter, so beautiful it’s one of the walks around the grounds of the Cragside estate. A wonderful place to visit, the grounds are so extensive you can take your car around the estate road and stop for a picnic if you want.
Cragside was the first house in the world to be lit using hydroelectric power. The estate was technologically advanced. It’s situated in Northumberland and well worth a visit.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Margaret Brown

Michelle
Stunning capture
June 5th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful scenery. I love that bridge
June 5th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very pretty…
June 5th, 2025  
