Lapwing

A wonderful sight on the moor amongst the heather. This lapwing was standing guard as the chicks were out and about but well hidden amongst the heather and grasses. They thrive here on the moors and we have seen a few today along the verges which means there should be quite a few further into the heather. We also caught young pheasants, rabbits and a red kite today. The moor was so alive this afternoon!

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.