Lambs

They were playing on the roadside jumping on and off the road salt container that looked like it had seen better days. They also lick the salt which is not good for them because of the anti caking agent which contains a kind of cyanide but obviously not bad enough to worry about as you see open containers all over the moor with sheep helping themselves.

Better on black





