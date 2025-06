Green

Taken in the middle of a downpour so grey skies and no sun. Our white climbing hydrangea was enjoying the rain, this year it’s lace cap flowers have very few white frilly edges it’s really more green than white. It’s got about 200 flowers on its branches, it’s been fed but seems to be only green this year. It’s still looks nice stood in the corner of the back garden.

Nicer on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.