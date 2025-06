Cottongrass

Across the moors there are widespread patches of flowering cotton grass. It gives such a lovely contrast of colour against the brown moor. The early bell heather is just starting to flower and the moor is starting to come alive, it’s wonderful when it does but just a shame it’s so short lived, by September it’s all over for another year.

Best on black



