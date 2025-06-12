Bell Heather

Taken yesterday on the moor top the bell heather is just starting to show, at the moment it’s only in patches but in a weeks time the moors will glow with a rich magenta pink. Its flowers are brighter and more pink than the true ling heather which flowers in August. The ling is more of a lilac/pink, it also has the sweetest perfume of honey which on a calm summer evening penetrates the senses and calms the mind, there is nothing quite like it. The flowering of the two blend into one another with the early heather fading out into the august Ling so the moor stays alight until September when sadly all fades back to brown again.

Better on black



