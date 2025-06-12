Previous
Bell Heather by craftymeg
158 / 365

Bell Heather

Taken yesterday on the moor top the bell heather is just starting to show, at the moment it’s only in patches but in a weeks time the moors will glow with a rich magenta pink. Its flowers are brighter and more pink than the true ling heather which flowers in August. The ling is more of a lilac/pink, it also has the sweetest perfume of honey which on a calm summer evening penetrates the senses and calms the mind, there is nothing quite like it. The flowering of the two blend into one another with the early heather fading out into the august Ling so the moor stays alight until September when sadly all fades back to brown again.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
43% complete

william wooderson ace
Wow, so bright and so abundant! Fav.
June 12th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
A wonderful wave of colour.
June 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Oh what a lovely sight!
June 12th, 2025  
