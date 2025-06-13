Sign up
Previous
159 / 365
Westerdale
Traveling over the moor the other day this is the view as we went over towards Westerdale. There were some beautiful scenes over the vale with the sun shining and temps of 18C.
Best on black
Thank you for your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful. It looks so good in the sunshine
June 13th, 2025
Beverley
ace
You’re so lucky… the moors are beautiful.
June 13th, 2025
