Westerdale by craftymeg
Westerdale

Traveling over the moor the other day this is the view as we went over towards Westerdale. There were some beautiful scenes over the vale with the sun shining and temps of 18C.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful. It looks so good in the sunshine
Beverley ace
You’re so lucky… the moors are beautiful.
