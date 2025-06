Floribunda

Our roses are really enjoying the sunshine at the moment, they’re flowering and giving me a lovely display just under the kitchen window. This is the pink floribunda and there is a beautiful yellow and an apricot variety as well as a magenta t rose. Unfortunately I have no names for any of them but that is no matter as long as they keep on flowering.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.