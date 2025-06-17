Sign up
163 / 365
Mama leading her twin lambs over the moor, they’re getting so big now. They are still managing a crafty drink even though they’re nearly as bi g as she is!
17th June 2025
17th Jun 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
north-york-moors-ewe-sheep-lambs-june
Beverley
ace
Such a lovely scene… beautiful capture
June 17th, 2025
haskar
ace
Beautiful scene and shot.
June 17th, 2025
