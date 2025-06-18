Sign up
164 / 365
Staithes
A Birdseye view of the cliffs that is part of Staithes harbour. You can see Staithes sat on the cliff top on the right.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
staithes-view-north-yorkshire-june-birdeye
Lesley
ace
Fabulous landscape. We visited Staithes for an OU course and I always wanted to go back.
June 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Amazing land and seascape!
June 18th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Such a great pov and composition!
June 18th, 2025
