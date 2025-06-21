Sign up
Raspberry /red
Another very pretty mixed colour rose that changes colour as it ages. This one was a mix of raspberry red and magenta a lovely combination.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Tags
roses-magenta-red-floribundas-june
