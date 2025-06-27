Humpbacked whale

We went to the South Gare Redcar today and were rewarded with the most unusual and very unexpected sight of a Humpbacked whale. It was just outside of my zoom capability but I did manage to get a few shots that enabled us to identify it. We think it may have been a juvenile. It just put on a great display for 30 mins, it narrowly missed a small coastal container ship before we think travelling back to the sea. It made our day that’s for sure!

