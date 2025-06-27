Previous
Humpbacked whale by craftymeg
Humpbacked whale

We went to the South Gare Redcar today and were rewarded with the most unusual and very unexpected sight of a Humpbacked whale. It was just outside of my zoom capability but I did manage to get a few shots that enabled us to identify it. We think it may have been a juvenile. It just put on a great display for 30 mins, it narrowly missed a small coastal container ship before we think travelling back to the sea. It made our day that’s for sure!
Margaret Brown

Beverley ace
Beautiful to see…
June 27th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
almost feels like that water should be too shallow for such a huge animal
June 27th, 2025  
julia ace
Quite a sight..
June 27th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wow , what a sight and capture !
June 27th, 2025  
