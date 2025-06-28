Previous
Sisyrinchium by craftymeg
Sisyrinchium

We have this lovely low (6 inches) growing plant nick named blue eyed grass all over our borders. We have divided and planted so many times from just one small plant, it has been value for money. It seems to like our terrible soil and flowers through the summer till late autumn. It’s more closely related to iris and is not a grass at all. We only have the blue variety but it doesn’t come in other colours, pale blue, white, yellow, peach and maybe more.
Margaret Brown

KV ace
Beautiful
June 28th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So bright and beautiful !
June 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Such pretty blooms!
June 28th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Whatever it is, it’s really pretty
June 28th, 2025  
