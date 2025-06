Marjorie

Our roses are really enjoying the weather at the moment and our Marjorie shrub rose is no exception. it’s been flowering every year for the last 16 years, this year seems to be its best. It was given to us by my brother to commemorate my mams life, her name yes Marjorie, all our siblings were gifted one, there are 5 of us. Such a nice way to remember her.

Nicer on black



