Thunder

This was my view from my kitchen window 10 mins ago, thunder, huge hailstones as big as marrowfat peas and a terrific downpour. I’m glad I didn’t get caught in it, I’m enjoying a baking day so I’m cosy inside. It’s thrashed our poor roses it will take a while for them to recover.

Best on black



