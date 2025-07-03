Hybrid Tea

Just one of our beautifully perfumed roses caught before it was blown away. It’s a beautiful magenta colour a very strong habit but very few flowers. The ones that it does throw out are about 4-5 inches across, beautiful but only lasts a few days. It is another that is at least 20 years old, that’s why I am not sure of the name, but I am thinking it’s Wendy Cussons, one of the roses I used to sell for 7/6p now it costs £21!

Best on black



