.Danby Vale

A view across the vale of Danby was so beautiful yesterday. It was cool only 17C and cloudy, the bell heather is not as prominent and is being taken over by the true heather(ling) which is getting ready to flower in a few weeks time. Love this view over the drystone wall looking towards Rosedale in the distance.

Best on black



