Another Birthday

This time for my friend and not an order I know she will love this one as she always gets a quirky card off me, I don’t think I have given a floral card to her in years! I loved this one, I followed a tutorial and it turned out nice. It’s stamped with craft stamps and highlighted with posca acrylic ink pens.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.