Poppies

As we drove over the moors and over to Farndale we came across these beautiful Californian poppies. They were growing on a waste pile of soil next to the roadside on the shelter of wild heather, they were a beautiful sight. Someone must have wanted rid of them in the soil that had been dumped. I would have loved to take them home with us.

Best on black



