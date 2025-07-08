Previous
Bell heather and poppies by craftymeg
184 / 365

Bell heather and poppies

A zoomed out view of the poppies I took yesterday showing the bell heather growing above them. It was such a pretty soil dump!
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
50% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Sarah Bremner ace
Gorgeous 💛
July 8th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact