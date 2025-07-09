Boulby Potash Mine

This is a shot taken on Monday of where my hubby worked for 41 years, he retired ten years ago and was the longest serving tiffy(instruments technician) at the time. He loves being retired and has never missed the place, working conditions steadily got worse as time went on and I’m so glad he doesn’t have to do it anymore. The place is a shadow of its former ‘glory’ but it does make a striking picture on the headland.

Best on black



This morning was stressful I was at the hospital having my obs done ready for my gall bladder op. I haven’t a date but I expect it will be soon now I have had them done. Not a thing I’m looking forward to.



