Farndale by craftymeg
Farndale

Taken 2 days ago, a nice view of Farndale across the vale. It’s such a pretty run along the top of the Dale. The road is narrow and you just have to hope you don’t meet anyone or there is a passing point close to you. We have had to reverse to a passing place along this sort of narrow road quite a few times. Luckily the moors are very peaceful and sometimes you won’t see more than half a dozen cars while you are travelling around.
Thank you everyone for your good wishes for my up-coming operation, I don’t know when but sometime soon, I need to get it over with.

Margaret Brown

Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a lovely scenic view with its patchwork of green fields , the rural farm gate and the dry stone wall.
haskar ace
Wonderful foreground and landscape
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely pastorial scene
