Over the wall and across the dale

So nice to see, the fields now a patchwork of colours. The lack of rain making the pastures a yellow green and the moor beyond is getting ready to show the ling heather in a few weeks. I’m a sucker for drystone walls and love to incorporate them in my shots whenever I can. This is looking over Farndale from the valley edge road.

Nice on black



