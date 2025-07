Blow

We have just been sent a wonderful set of photos taken by our son-in-law our Grandies uncle from yesterday. So I have decided to show my favorites, he just has a knack of sitting quietly and taking photos. They just forget he’s there so no posing and all so lovely and natural. I hope everyone enjoys them as much as we did. It just catches summer perfectly.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all are appreciated and welcome.