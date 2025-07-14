Previous
Water and bubbles by craftymeg
190 / 365

Water and bubbles

Another of my son-in-laws quiet observation shots. I loved them all especially the focus. I am just posting a few of my favourites because they are so summery.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
How lovely ! such a precious moment - just blowing bubbles !!
July 14th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous natural photo… Soo beautiful.
July 14th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a super shot
July 14th, 2025  
Barb ace
This is delightful! I still love bubbles!!
July 14th, 2025  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Cute, and a lovely shot
July 14th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
So cute!
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact