Previous
190 / 365
Water and bubbles
Another of my son-in-laws quiet observation shots. I loved them all especially the focus. I am just posting a few of my favourites because they are so summery.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
7
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
7
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 13
Taken
13th July 2025 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandies-bubbles-water-summer-july
Beryl Lloyd
ace
How lovely ! such a precious moment - just blowing bubbles !!
July 14th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous natural photo… Soo beautiful.
July 14th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a super shot
July 14th, 2025
Barb
ace
This is delightful! I still love bubbles!!
July 14th, 2025
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
Cute, and a lovely shot
July 14th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
July 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
So cute!
July 14th, 2025
