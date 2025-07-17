Sign up
193 / 365
Summer fun No. 6
Another of the fun in the sun series🌞. Those bubbles were so enjoyed, loved this one of them chasing a bubble each.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All our appreciated and welcome.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
2
1
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4574
photos
158
followers
68
following
52% complete
186
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
4
2
1
YEAR 13
13th July 2025 4:44pm
summer-fun-bubbles-grandies-july
Michelle
Cute capture, looks like a lot of fun was had!
July 17th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
So much happiness!
July 17th, 2025
