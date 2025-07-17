Previous
Summer fun No. 6 by craftymeg
193 / 365

Summer fun No. 6

Another of the fun in the sun series🌞. Those bubbles were so enjoyed, loved this one of them chasing a bubble each.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Michelle
Cute capture, looks like a lot of fun was had!
Corinne C ace
So much happiness!
