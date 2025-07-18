Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
194 / 365
Bubbly No7
The last of my summer fun photos. A week tomorrow since the fine weather, today we have rain, clouds, and a warm( for us) 24-26c temp which made the rain warm at least!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
7
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4575
photos
158
followers
68
following
53% complete
View this month »
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 13
Taken
13th July 2025 4:44pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grandies-summer-sunshine-fun-bubbles-july
Mags
ace
Lovely bubbles and more fun!
July 18th, 2025
Hazel
ace
Such a happy shot!
July 18th, 2025
Gillian Brown
ace
Lovely shot.
July 18th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely happy capture
July 18th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Oozing with happiness
July 18th, 2025
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a lovely shot.
July 18th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
July 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close