Andromeda Galaxy

This was sent to me by my son, he took it the other night. It’s so good that he managed to get it with his telescope and tracker.

He sent this message:-

This is the Andromeda Galaxy that I took last night. It is 1 hour of exposure time. I think it turned out great. You can see the dust lanes in it and also it’s satellite galaxies above and below

Good on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.