Sunflowers no 1

Such a lovely surprise today as we went to Stokesley we past a field of sunflowers! I couldn’t believe my luck as it’s a farm that has a private track, so we went along the field and took photos. The day was cloudy damp grey and 19C so you can imagine how these cheered the day. It’s the first field I have seen in this area so I took a few photos which I will post over the next few days. The bees and butterflies were so enjoying the blooms all you could hear was a contented hummmmm.

Nice on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs All are appreciated and welcome.