Sunflowers no 1 by craftymeg
197 / 365

Sunflowers no 1

Such a lovely surprise today as we went to Stokesley we past a field of sunflowers! I couldn’t believe my luck as it’s a farm that has a private track, so we went along the field and took photos. The day was cloudy damp grey and 19C so you can imagine how these cheered the day. It’s the first field I have seen in this area so I took a few photos which I will post over the next few days. The bees and butterflies were so enjoying the blooms all you could hear was a contented hummmmm.
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs All are appreciated and welcome.
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
julia ace
Gorgeous.. Brightens our chilly winters day..
July 21st, 2025  
Gillian Brown ace
Lovely.
July 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeous
July 21st, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful
July 21st, 2025  
