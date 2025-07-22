Previous
Just waiting No2 by craftymeg
198 / 365

Just waiting No2

A sunflower bud ready to burst open, beautiful even when green!
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
54% complete

Barb ace
Marvelous macro!
July 22nd, 2025  
vaidas ace
Very nice image and details
July 22nd, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
July 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful details!
July 22nd, 2025  
