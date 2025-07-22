Sign up
Previous
198 / 365
Just waiting No2
A sunflower bud ready to burst open, beautiful even when green!
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All our appreciated and welcome.
22nd July 2025
22nd Jul 25
4
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4579
photos
158
followers
68
following
54% complete
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
21st July 2025 3:25pm
Tags
sunflower-head-bud-july
Barb
ace
Marvelous macro!
July 22nd, 2025
vaidas
ace
Very nice image and details
July 22nd, 2025
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
July 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful details!
July 22nd, 2025
