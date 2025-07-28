Sign up
Previous
204 / 365
Moor top high
Taken this afternoon on the moor top, cloudy with intermittent sunshine this is one of my favourite spots just above Castleton.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4585
photos
158
followers
68
following
55% complete
View this month »
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
4
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th July 2025 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
castleton-moor-trees-summer-july
Lesley
ace
Love the trees growing with the prevailing wind
July 28th, 2025
Beverley
ace
I really like this capture too… the trees are wonderful
July 28th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh neat - I'd have liked just a little more sky left in
July 28th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
July 28th, 2025
