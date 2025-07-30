Sign up
206 / 365
Hanging around No2
Taken yesterday the young fledged starlings sitting on the fence overlooking the river Tees. A lovely warm day, 22c sunny with a fresh breeze.
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
30th July 2025
30th Jul 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4587
photos
158
followers
68
following
Tags
starlings-river-tees-south-gare-redcar-july
