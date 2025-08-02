Village Cricket

The cricket match was in full swing at Castleton Village on the North York moors. Beyond the cricket pitch is the village high along the top of the ridge. It was ideal conditions with temperatures of 19C and a small crowd to cheer them on.

Each village has a cricket pitch on the moors with varying condition, some have the heather and gorse to contend with while others have uneven ground but they are all beautifully manicured and well looked after.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.