Heather

Taken yesterday the ling heather is starting to show its true colour. This was at the top of Danby moor the large rocks made the scene very picturesque. Someone has left a spray of flowers on top of the middle rock, something we see quite a lot of on the moors, you find tributes in the funniest of places.

Best on black



