The lavender is in full bloom and the bees are loving it. I watched as they contentedly hummed and collected the pollen from a huge border near our house. There were so many different kinds of bees but apart from me falling headlong into the bush trying to reach some blonde bees I just had to be satisfied with what I could reach.

