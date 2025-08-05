Previous
Bucolic by craftymeg
Bucolic

Taken the other day a Birdseye view from Danby moor looking towards Fryup Dale it really was this beautiful. Cloudy with sunshine and temps of 21C.
Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white ace
Beautiful scenery. Fav 😊
August 5th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
August 5th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful rural landscape -- " over the hills and far away " !!!
August 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Gorgeous!
August 5th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful landscape.
August 5th, 2025  
haskar ace
A wonderful landscape and capture.
August 5th, 2025  
