Previous
212 / 365
Bucolic
Taken the other day a Birdseye view from Danby moor looking towards Fryup Dale it really was this beautiful. Cloudy with sunshine and temps of 21C.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
5th August 2025
5th Aug 25
6
3
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4593
photos
158
followers
68
following
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
Views
10
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
2nd August 2025 3:31pm
Tags
fryup-dale-view-august-summer
carol white
ace
Beautiful scenery. Fav 😊
August 5th, 2025
Michelle
Beautiful capture
August 5th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful rural landscape -- " over the hills and far away " !!!
August 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Gorgeous!
August 5th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely capture of this beautiful landscape.
August 5th, 2025
haskar
ace
A wonderful landscape and capture.
August 5th, 2025
