216 / 365
Bizzy!
Another bumbling hummer, happy amongst the lovely lavender. They make such a happy noise when you hear them all together at work!
Nice on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
9th August 2025
9th Aug 25
6
4
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4597
photos
158
followers
68
following
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
12
6
4
YEAR 13
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
31st July 2025 4:32pm
summer
lavender
august
bumblebee
carol white
ace
A lovely macro shot. Fav 😊
August 9th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely macro ! fav
August 9th, 2025
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
August 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Super close up
August 9th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Terrific closeup!
August 9th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Superb…
August 9th, 2025
