Previous
Bizzy! by craftymeg
216 / 365

Bizzy!

Another bumbling hummer, happy amongst the lovely lavender. They make such a happy noise when you hear them all together at work!
Nice on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
59% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

carol white ace
A lovely macro shot. Fav 😊
August 9th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely macro ! fav
August 9th, 2025  
Michelle
Lovely closeup capture
August 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super close up
August 9th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Terrific closeup!
August 9th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Superb…
August 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact