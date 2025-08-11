Sign up
Shelter towards Bilsdale moor
Drystone shelter, not quite sure what it’s use is but it’s big enough to give you a place out of the storm. We have always wondered what its use is but can’t find any info on it.
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
YEAR 13
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
25th July 2025 2:38pm
shelter-drystone-bilsdale-north-york-moors
