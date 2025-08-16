Sign up
Previous
223 / 365
Thistledown
A load of seed heads, always worth taking a photo. These were on the moor tops where the sheep leave them alone and mow the grass down around them.
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
216
217
218
219
220
221
222
223
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
12th August 2025 3:07pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
york
,
–
,
thistles-seed-heads-summer-north
,
–moors
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great capture of those fuzzy thistles.
August 16th, 2025
