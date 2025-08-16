Previous
Thistledown by craftymeg
223 / 365

Thistledown

A load of seed heads, always worth taking a photo. These were on the moor tops where the sheep leave them alone and mow the grass down around them.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Margaret Brown

mittens (Marilyn) ace
Great capture of those fuzzy thistles.
August 16th, 2025  
