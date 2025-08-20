Hanging

The weather is awful today14-15c/ 58f-60f cloudy grey and sea fret that’s the UK 33c /96f last week and winter today!



We were out for lunch at our favourite pub and the hanging baskets that greeted us are wonderful this year. It certainly brightened the day up, I couldn’t resist a few photos.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All our appreciated and welcome.