Hanging by craftymeg
Hanging

The weather is awful today14-15c/ 58f-60f cloudy grey and sea fret that’s the UK 33c /96f last week and winter today!

We were out for lunch at our favourite pub and the hanging baskets that greeted us are wonderful this year. It certainly brightened the day up, I couldn’t resist a few photos.
20th August 2025

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Photo Details

Fisher Family
A beautiful display of hanging baskets - fav!

Ian
August 20th, 2025  
