Previous
Moorland by craftymeg
228 / 365

Moorland

Taken yesterday one of this years lambs now as big as her mama. The heather makes a lovely backdrop which is still in full flower. Taken above Commondale on the North York Moors.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs all are appreciated and welcome.
21st August 2025 21st Aug 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact