Previous
229 / 365
Moorland 2
Another from Wednesday there were a few very grown up lambs in the heather on the moor above Commondale. Their mothers were nowhere in sight, I think they have been weaned fully now.
Best on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
22nd August 2025
22nd Aug 25
2
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
6
2
2
YEAR 13
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
20th August 2025 2:21pm
Public
purple
summer
august
heather
lambs
ling
commondale
Judith Johnson
ace
What a proud sheep. He looks like the master of all he surveys!
August 22nd, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Love the glorious Heather here & that beautiful sheep living the best life!
August 22nd, 2025
