Moorland 2 by craftymeg
229 / 365

Moorland 2

Another from Wednesday there were a few very grown up lambs in the heather on the moor above Commondale. Their mothers were nowhere in sight, I think they have been weaned fully now.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.
22nd August 2025 22nd Aug 25

Margaret Brown

I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Judith Johnson ace
What a proud sheep. He looks like the master of all he surveys!
August 22nd, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Love the glorious Heather here & that beautiful sheep living the best life!
August 22nd, 2025  
