You looking at me?

On the moor today there are still a few grouse that have got away from the shooting parties. This one was quite curious when I opened the car window. The heather is still valiantly fighting the drought, with a moors fire claiming 25 square miles between Goathland and Whitby, the smoke can be seen from miles away. It’s the peat that is causing the fire to be so hard to put out, it’s been burning for over 2 weeks. The rain we had this afternoon may help damp it a little but it’s a hard fight to get it under control. A very grey wet miserable afternoon with temps of just 17c, I think autumn has arrived.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.