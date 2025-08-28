Previous
You looking at me? by craftymeg
235 / 365

You looking at me?

On the moor today there are still a few grouse that have got away from the shooting parties. This one was quite curious when I opened the car window. The heather is still valiantly fighting the drought, with a moors fire claiming 25 square miles between Goathland and Whitby, the smoke can be seen from miles away. It’s the peat that is causing the fire to be so hard to put out, it’s been burning for over 2 weeks. The rain we had this afternoon may help damp it a little but it’s a hard fight to get it under control. A very grey wet miserable afternoon with temps of just 17c, I think autumn has arrived.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All are appreciated and welcome.
28th August 2025 28th Aug 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Beautiful capture!
August 28th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
August 28th, 2025  
haskar ace
Beautiful shot. I'm sad they're hunting grouse. I'll never understand hunters. And then there's the fires.
August 28th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Lovely shot and colours
August 28th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Soo beautiful
August 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact