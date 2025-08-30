Previous
Another Grouse by craftymeg
237 / 365

Another Grouse

On the moor above Lealholm we found more grouse wandering around the heather. They are still plentiful and I caught this one calling to its family that were hidden amongst the heather.
Better on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all I appreciated and welcome
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
64% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
You live in an amazing area…beautiful grouse
August 30th, 2025  
Jennifer ace
Love the backdrop colours and shot
August 30th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Blends so well amongst the heather ! Thanks Mags, feeling better but still bouts of coughing and so washed out !
August 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact