Previous
237 / 365
Another Grouse
On the moor above Lealholm we found more grouse wandering around the heather. They are still plentiful and I caught this one calling to its family that were hidden amongst the heather.
Better on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves all I appreciated and welcome
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
4
2
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4618
photos
158
followers
68
following
64% complete
View this month »
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
237
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
28th August 2025 3:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
grouse-moorland-heather-ling-summer-august
Beverley
ace
You live in an amazing area…beautiful grouse
August 30th, 2025
Jennifer
ace
Love the backdrop colours and shot
August 30th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
August 30th, 2025
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Blends so well amongst the heather ! Thanks Mags, feeling better but still bouts of coughing and so washed out !
August 30th, 2025
