After the rain

The rain has left our roses looking refreshed and revitalized, the ones outside our kitchen window were covered in raindrops, I just had to catch them in the late sunshine. This summer has been so dry and warm for much longer spells. All the flowers have struggled but are now looking much happier after a few days rain.

The trees are all starting to turn and we are looking like it’s going to be an early autumn for us, the rain I think has come just a little to late to hold it back. Temps today were 17C with rain again.

Best on black



