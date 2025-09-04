Previous
After the rain by craftymeg
242 / 365

After the rain

The rain has left our roses looking refreshed and revitalized, the ones outside our kitchen window were covered in raindrops, I just had to catch them in the late sunshine. This summer has been so dry and warm for much longer spells. All the flowers have struggled but are now looking much happier after a few days rain.
The trees are all starting to turn and we are looking like it’s going to be an early autumn for us, the rain I think has come just a little to late to hold it back. Temps today were 17C with rain again.
Best on black

Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All our appreciated and welcome.
4th September 2025 4th Sep 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Beautifully captured fav!
September 4th, 2025  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
September 4th, 2025  
Michelle
Beautiful capture
September 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact