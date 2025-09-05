Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
243 / 365
Sunk!
Paddy’s Hole jetty and boat which has seen better days. We see it deteriorate year by year, it’s now a very sorry sight. This afternoon was cloudy and temps were a mild 20C.
Better on black.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All our appreciated and welcome.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4624
photos
158
followers
68
following
66% complete
View this month »
236
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
5th September 2025 3:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
paddys-
,
hole-redcar-south-gare-september
Beverley
ace
A super layered capture… great colours and calmness…
September 5th, 2025
haskar
ace
There's so much to see. This old pier has so many wonderful textures. It's a shame the port authorities don't have any plans to rebuild it.
September 5th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Interesting and busy scene.
September 5th, 2025
Mags
ace
But there are lots of other lovely boats out there. =)
September 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close