Sunk! by craftymeg
Sunk!

Paddy’s Hole jetty and boat which has seen better days. We see it deteriorate year by year, it’s now a very sorry sight. This afternoon was cloudy and temps were a mild 20C.
5th September 2025 5th Sep 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Beverley
A super layered capture… great colours and calmness…
September 5th, 2025  
haskar
There's so much to see. This old pier has so many wonderful textures. It's a shame the port authorities don't have any plans to rebuild it.
September 5th, 2025  
LManning (Laura)
Interesting and busy scene.
September 5th, 2025  
Mags
But there are lots of other lovely boats out there. =)
September 5th, 2025  
