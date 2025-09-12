Previous
Autumn Moors 2 by craftymeg
250 / 365

Autumn Moors 2

In the same area as yesterday, this view was so pretty with the old tumbledown drystone wall and tree growing through the rubble.
Thank you for all your lovely comments and thieves all our appreciated and welcome
12th September 2025 12th Sep 25

Margaret Brown

@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
September 12th, 2025  
