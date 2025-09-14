Sign up
Previous
252 / 365
Looking towards Lealholm
This house has such a wonderful view over the vale and sits just above Lealholm. The day was warm and sunny and a perfect late summer day
Nicer on black
Thank you for all your lovely comments and favs. All our appreciated and welcome.
14th September 2025
14th Sep 25
2
0
Margaret Brown
ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
4633
photos
159
followers
68
following
69% complete
245
246
247
248
249
250
251
252
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
YEAR 13
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX70 HS
Taken
9th September 2025 3:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
lealholm-north-york-moors-september
Mags
ace
Beautiful and so green!
September 14th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Great view
September 14th, 2025
