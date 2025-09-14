Previous
Looking towards Lealholm by craftymeg
Looking towards Lealholm

This house has such a wonderful view over the vale and sits just above Lealholm. The day was warm and sunny and a perfect late summer day
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Margaret Brown

ace
@craftymeg
I have taken photos all my life and still strive for the perfect one so I guess I will just have to keep on snapping!....
Mags ace
Beautiful and so green!
September 14th, 2025  
Kathy ace
Great view
September 14th, 2025  
