Squeeze!

You always slow down when you reach this part of the road as you go to Gribdale and the moor beyond that has the walk up to Captain Cooks Monument.

I can imagine these houses were built when it was just a track up to Gribdale and beyond so no need to worry about the distance between.

Gribdale is a row of houses further up the road just below the moor at one time it had very few amenities. My brother lived there when he married. He and my sister in law lived there for a pound or two rent when they first were married at the ages of 19 and 20. They have now been married 65 years! This afternoon was sunny with a cool wind and temps of 16C-17c.

Best on black



Thank you for all your lovely comments and faves. All are appreciated and welcome.